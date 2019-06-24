West Pokot leaders demand transfer of county security team

West Pokot leaders have demanded the transfer of the county security team over an increase in extrajudicial killings in the region.

The leaders faulted the security team for being behind the rampant abductions and deteriorating insecurity in the region.

This comes after one person was killed and a number of animals stolen along West Pokot – Marakwet border.

On Friday, one man was abducted by unknown people at Sigor trading centre and last month two livestock traders were found dead at Kaptagat forest in Marakwet.

Led by Governor John Lonyangapuo, the leaders accused the security team of laxity.

“There is a demon at the Pokot–Marakwet border but the police should not fear to go there,” Lonyangapuo said.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong said that there is tension in the area and the government should move in and contain the situation.

“The government disarmed the Kenya police reservists. We don’t know the work of these security officers as they don’t help,” Lochakapong said.

He said that security officers who have overstayed in the area and are engaging in illegal activities should be transferred.

“There are many police officers who have stayed in one station for long. Residents have raised concern over some officers and they should be transferred,” he said.

The MP also asked residents not to board unknown vehicles. “Refuse and fight so that people can come and rescue you,” he said.

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol said residents should resist being arrested by strange people and they should rush to the police station to report.

“Enough is enough, and the police are behind all the happenings. We have known that we have enemies in our midst,” Lomunokol said.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the county security team for being behind the killings in the area.

West Pokot County commissioner Apollo Okello said the cases mentioned are under investigation.

