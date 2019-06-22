Four traders charged with illegal discharge of effluent

Four businessmen were on Friday charged in a Kapenguria court with discharging effluent without a licence on April 2.

They were sued by the National Environmental Management Authority.The traders own hotels in Makutano, West Pokot.

Philip Amboli, Paulo Lomuna, Paul Thuo and Gideon Gitani denied the charges before principal magistrate Samuel Mutai. They were each released on Sh20,000 bond.

West Pokot lacks a running sewerage system and Nema has raised alarm about the state given the rapid growth of the town which poses dangers of infections like Cholera.

Business enterprises are forced to exhaust their waste and ferry them to Kitale town, 40kms away at their own costs.

Their case will be heard on 4th July 2019.

In another court, a driver was sentenced to two months imprisonment or pay a fine of Sh25,000 by Kapenguria senior magistrate court for driving without a license and by converting private vehicle into a matatu.

Benson Makori was fined Sh10,000 for driving without a license and Sh15,000 for converting the private vehicle into a matatu.

Makori was given an option of an imprisonment of two months for each offence both running concurrently.

He was arrested on June 17 2019 at around 11am in Kacheliba in West Pokot.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)