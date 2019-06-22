Baringo high court alarmed over rising defilement cases

The High Court in Baringo has raised the alarm over increased defilement cases in the region.

Justice Edward Mureithi said cases were overwhelming the court.

“I could deal with at least 10 defilement cases back-to-back a day. This is more than murder or manslaughter cases,” he said.

He spoke during an open day held in Kabarnet town on Thursday.

Mureithi called upon the stakeholders to hold awareness forums to educate members of the public on the need for respecting the rights of children.

He said rampant alcoholism was to blame for the high number of defilement cases.

The judge said alcoholism had also caused increased cases of assault, murder and manslaughter in the society.

Mureithi appealed to alcoholics to consider drinking responsively and avoid causing chaos in society.