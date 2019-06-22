Baringo high court alarmed over rising defilement cases

• Members of public are urged to be vigilant to report to police any suspect of sexual abuse.
The High Court in Baringo has raised the alarm over increased defilement cases in the region.
Justice Edward Mureithi said cases were overwhelming the court.
“I could deal with at least 10 defilement cases back-to-back a day. This is more than murder or manslaughter cases,” he said.
He spoke during an open day held in Kabarnet town on Thursday.
Mureithi called upon the stakeholders to hold awareness forums to educate members of the public on the need for respecting the rights of children.
He said rampant alcoholism was to blame for the high number of defilement cases.
The judge said alcoholism had also caused increased cases of assault, murder and manslaughter in the society.
Mureithi appealed to alcoholics to consider drinking responsively and avoid causing chaos in society.
Assistant county commissioner, Salawa division Fredrick Omondi urged the judiciary to deal with the defilement cases ruthlessly.
Omondi said even the families or individuals abetting the crime must be arrested and charged.
“I am also a father with young daughters and I can’t imagine sitting to discuss anything with somebody who has just defiled my own blood,” he said.
He urged the members of the public to be vigilant and report to police any culprits suspected of luring minors into sex.
Justice Mereithi called for the speedy completion of construcion of the high court buildings in Kabarnet town to relieve congestion of cases in Kabarnet and Eldama-Ravine law courts.
(Edited by O. Owino)