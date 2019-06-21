West Pokot residents urged to protect forests

Residents of West Pokot county have been warned against destroying forests.

County Ecosystem Conservator Allan Ongere condemned destruction of a 15-acre forest plantation by locals.

"It is very alarming that a total of 15 acres of a young forest plantation was uprooted in Kanyaltin by residents. I want to send a sound warning to those who think they can walk away with such illegal activities. We will deal with you according to the law," Ongere said.

He spoke on Thursday in Lomuge, Pokot South subcounty, during tree planting organised by the Kenya Forest Research Institute and Kenya Forest Service.

During the event 2,000 indigenous tree seedlings were planted

The conservator said the KFS faces many challenges of forest encroachment, charcoal burning, overgrazing and other illegal activities inside the forests.

He called on residents to be the grassroots watchdog by joining the community forest association, saying it will benefit them.

The residents decried rising cases of changaa brewing in Kapkanyar Forest after the perpetrators were flushed out from the villages by wananchi and police.

Ongere, who is a member of the county security committee, promised to present the matter to the committee headed by the county commissioner.

"I understand that the forest area has been converted into an illicit brewing den. The brewers have even set up eateries to feed their costumers and turned those areas into lodgings. This is unacceptable and soon action will be taken", he said.

The event brought various environment stakeholders including National Environment Management Authority (Neman), Water Resources Management Authority (Warma), Community Forest Association and the West Pokot county government.

Edward Mengich, a scientist from Kefri, urged the residents to always seek help on favourable conditions for different tree species before planting.

"Please ask the experts what tree species to plant in your region, where and when to plant them because such factors are very essential. Our researchers are also working on production of biodegradable tubes that will not pollute the environment," he said.

West Pokot Environment and Natural Resources chief officer Alex Lokimoi condemned illegal destruction of forests in the county. He cited human action as the cause of prolonged drought experienced in the region this year.

"Kenya without forest cover is like a person walking naked in broad daylight.it is sad we are tirelessly working towards that."