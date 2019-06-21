Anxiety as Narok families yet to get payouts for railway land

Families whose homes will be demolished to pave the way for the standard gauge railway will now be paid on Friday, Kajiado Governor Joesph ole Lenku has said.

The money they have been promised from Tuesday has not been forthcoming, and anxious families do not know where to turn since some of them are out in the cold after their houses were hurriedly flattened on Friday last week.

Lenku on Thursday visited the family of Charles Ngugi following the turn of events and promised the county will support them the best way they can.

"We are pained to see the sudden demolitions of people's homes. We support the railway project, but a little courtesy would have minimised the pain and destruction of property," Lenku said while accompanied by Kajiado North MP Joseph Manje.

"The National Commission had promised money any time between Thursday and Friday. We have agreed that they expedite the payments. This is on course. We urge the families to be a little patient," Manje said.

As the demolitions began under tight security, one family in Merisho will be forced to exhume two bodies of their loved ones since their land is earmarked for the railway line.

The NLC had promised to compensate families starting with residents of Nkorroi in Ongata Rongai. Priority will be given to the people claiming below Sh10 million while the rest have been asked to wait until next week.

Residents accompanied by their MP Manje met officials of the NLC on Monday. They complained of inhumane evictions and accused the commission of not giving them notice to move out of their land.

"The government should have been humane instead of destroying property. Why should the government claim it wants to build affordable housing yet on the other hand it is destroying people's investments,” Manje said.

At least 12 households are not sure if they will be compensated as NLC officers told them that their land is disputed. The commission wants the parcels investigated and fresh valuation done.

