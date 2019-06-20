Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret

Deputy President William Ruto's lieutenants have retreated to forestall a showdown when President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to visit the DP's political bastion tomorrow for the first time this year.

The visit comes after Uhuru on Sunday rubbished Ruto's Tangatanga squad as"criminals" busy politicking instead of focusing on development.

On Friday, Ruto will host the President in Eldoret, Ruto’s foremost political bedrock for the commissioning of Rivatex Textile Company.

On Thursday, there was anxiety in Jubilee amid reports of plans by crowds to openly ask Uhuru to honour his pledge of backing Ruto in 2022.

Residents said they expect the president to comment on the issue.

“We highly welcome the President as the country’s leader but a lot has been going on and he is aware that we want him to reaffirm his support for Ruto ahead of 2022 elections," said Youth leader Kipchumba Terer.

However, Ruto’s allies declared the visit was not a political event.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kostany visited the factory to asses preparations for Uhuru’s tour, after which they declared that they fully supported the visit.

Sudi, in whose constituency the event the event will take place, has become Uhuru's fiercest critic in the recent past.

Governor Jackson Mandago separately visited Rivatex and cautioned residents against politicking.

On Thursday Sudi said although there existed political differences, the Rivatex event was not political event.

“The opening of Rivatex is great moment for our people and the region and we want to tell the president that he is highly welcome to Eldoret”, said Sudi.

He said there was time for politics and time for matters that benefit Kenyans like the Rivatex event.

“We may differ in politics but there is time for work and I urge all residents to turn up and welcome the president to commission Rivatex for us because it’s for the benefit of all Kenyans”, said Sudi.

Kostany who is chairman of the Rift Valley MPs forum said it was not a must for all leaders to speak at the event because it was a presidential function with a specific purpose.

“Even if we all don’t get chance to speak we will do so another day. We want to respect the president and all other leaders should also come and witness this historic event at Rivatex," said Sudi.