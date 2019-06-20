Narok farmers protest against bad roads

Farmers in Trans Mara West, Narok county, have protested against deplorable roads in the area.

They said their farm produce cannot reach markets owing to the poor state of roads.

"Currently, there is no road to talk about linking us to any town around, including the county headquarters. Whatever has been left are mere of cattle paths," said Caleb Ole Siria.

The only murram road linking the area and Kilgoris town is impassable during rains.

Ole Siria said even boda boda operators plying the route have abandoned it.

" Most of them no longer operate to this place and the few have increased fares beyond the reach of most people, " Ole Siria said.

He said their appeals to the county and national governments to undertake repairs on the roads have fallen on deaf ears.

"This is not the first time we are protesting the poor standards of the roads here. As voters we think we deserve better from our leaders," he said.

Area assistant chief Simon Koiseta urged the county to upgrade the roads to save the farmers further agony. Heavy rains currently pounding the area have made the situation worse, the administrator told the Star.