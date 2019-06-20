Close

NEGLECTED

Narok farmers protest against bad roads

Fresh produce cannot reach markets owing to poor state of roads

In Summary

• Murram road linking parts of Trans Mara West to Kilgoris town is impassable during rains.

• Appeals to the county and national governments to undertake repairs have fallen on deaf ears.

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Rift Valley
20 June 2019 - 00:00
No way: A blockade where sugarcane farmers started a fire on the Enoosaen-Awendo road in Trans Mara on Saturday
Farmers in Trans Mara West, Narok county, have protested against deplorable roads in the area.

They said their farm produce cannot reach markets owing to the poor state of roads.

"Currently, there is no road to talk about linking us to any  town around, including the county headquarters. Whatever has been left are mere of cattle paths," said Caleb Ole Siria.

 

The only murram road linking the area and Kilgoris town is impassable during rains.

Ole Siria said even boda boda operators plying the route have abandoned it.

" Most of them no longer operate to this place and the few have increased fares beyond the reach of most people, " Ole Siria said.

He said their appeals to the county and national governments to undertake repairs on the roads have fallen on deaf ears.

"This is not the first time we are protesting the poor standards of the roads here. As voters we think we deserve better from our leaders," he said.

Area assistant chief Simon Koiseta urged the county to upgrade the roads to save the farmers further agony. Heavy rains currently pounding the area have  made the situation worse, the administrator told the Star. 

