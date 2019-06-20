Governors asks state to speed up vetting of reservists

North Rift governors have called on the government to speed up vetting of National Police Reservists in the region and reinstate them.

Speaking in Kapenguria, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and his West Pokot counterpart John Lonyangapuo said residents have been left vulnerable to attacks.

Nanok said the government should speed up the process and register NPRs since they have played a major role in maintaining peace.

He said cases of cattle rustling in the region had dropped and lack of NPRs may bring back the attacks.

“Residents are suffering and are living in fear since they have nobody to protect them from enemies. We need the guns back so that we can have stable peace in the region,” he said.

The governor said leaders from the region are focused on peace.

“Most of our borders are safe after we united as elected leaders and decided to put party politics aside. Only a few corridors are in secure,” he said.

He said communities in the region are neighbours and relatives and are interdependent for supply of goods and services.