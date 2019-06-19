Tension as farmers invade private land

More than 100 farmers raided a private farm in Ndabibi, Naivasha, owned by former CBK governor Benjamin Kipkulei.

Following the incident, anti-riot police were dispatched to the area and arrested three suspects said to have incited the farmers.

For years, residents have clashed with the investor over a parcel measuring 1,000 acres. They say the land was set aside for churches and schools but Kipkulei claims he bought it from ADC.

Naivasha assistant county commissioner John Opondo confirmed the incident adding that any one flouting the law would be arrested.

He accused some outsiders of inciting the farmers, adding that there were procedures and laws for resolving such disputes.

“There are a few disgruntled people from Mwana Mwereri land buying company who are inciting their members to invade private property and we shall not condone that,” he said.

Resident John Lang’at said the farmers destroyed the farm’s fence and uprooted trees.

A report by the director of survey in Nakuru county two years ago accused the farmers of encroaching on private land.

The report said farmers from Ndibithi and Mwana Mwereri had encroached on the private farm and should move out.

Meanwhile, residents of the nearby Narasha village are living in fear after efforts to track a pride of five stray lions failed.

The animals killed three cattle and injured six others.