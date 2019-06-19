Nakuru street children given two weeks to register

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has asked all street children to register with the social welfare department within two weeks and indicate their areas of need.

After the registration exercise, none of them will be allowed to be on the streets.

The county government will support those willing to go back to school while those who want to go back home will be reunited by their families.

“Those who want to do a course will also be facilitated and enrolled into vocational training centres across the county. Once the two weeks are over, no child will be allowed to be on the streets,” the governor said.

He said streets children do not enjoy their human rights including education, which in turn harms their future.

“By giving them money and food we are providing incentives for the children to remain on the streets,” he said.

Some of the problems that force children out of their homes like disagreement with parents and teachers can be solved, he said.

Governor Kinyanjui in March signed a charter that brings Nakuru town closer to becoming a city.

This exercise is seen as one of the measures of cleaning up the town towards the new status.