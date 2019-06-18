Water firms launch tree planting drive to restore Mau forest

A Nakuru water company has launched a tree planting campaign to conserve the Mau Forest.

Mau forest has dwindled to a paltry 40 per cent. This has been blamed on logging and human settlement. Neighbouring also invade to get timber, poles and firewood.

Nakuru Rural Water and Sanitation Services (Naruwasco) has, therefore, partnered with Water Service Providers Association (Waspa) — a body that represents all public water service providers in the country — and Ukulima Sacco, among other agencies, to turn the situation around.

On Monday, they planted more than 6,000 seedlings in Mau East and Oinoptich Primary School in Molo subcounty where the drive was launched. They will also educate residents on the significance of trees.

"The campaign seeks to encourage Mau East residents to plant more trees in a bid to conserve the environment and the larger Mau Forest," Naruwasco MD Reuben Korir said, adding that they will have an annual tree planting exercise.

Waspa chairman Daniel Ng'ang'a said it is every person's responsibility to plant trees and conserve the environment.

"We have a moral obligation to conserve the forest and environment for the next generation. Let's all work to achieve more than 10 per cent required forest cover," he said.

Ng'ang'a is also the MD of Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco).

Waspa CEO Antony Ambugo said through a successful tree planting exercise will contribute immensely to the attainment of Kenya vision 2030.

The move will also increase the capacity to deal with climate change, combat desertification, guarantee water and food security and conserve water catchments.

"Water utility members under Waspa have started various initiatives to realise the goal of planting trees as President Uhuru Kenyatta's order," Ambugo said.

President Kenyatta’s recent announcement of a new national tree-planting drive demonstrates the government’s commitment to fixing deforestation.

Kenya’s forest cover stands at 7.6 per cent. It targets 10 per cent by 2022. The new campaign is seeking to plant an additional 1.8 billion trees in the next five years.

Korir called for concerted efforts in environmental conservation.

"It is important to conserve forests because they are important natural resources. There is a need for all to join hands and protect all forests in the county," he said.

Ukulima Sacco CEO Richard Nyaanga said, "It's part of our social corporate responsibility to do such a noble cause. Let's all embrace the tree planting initiative .

"Our environment has been unforgiving. Floods, crop failure, droughts and poor rainfall distribution have reversed economic gains and created social strains, thanks to deforestation."

Molo MP Kimani Kuria hailed the project, terming it an "eye-opener" to the local community.

“We really laud this organisation for coming up with this project. It has changed our lives for the better. Within 10 years from now, we shall be having our own trees and no one will be going to destroy the forest for charcoal, timber, poles or firewood,” he said.

Soin MCA Irene Chebichii urged residents to plant more trees for long-term benefits.

