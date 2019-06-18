Establish breastfeeding areas in schools, says MP Lokerere

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere has called for the establishment of breastfeeding areas in schools so teachers don't have to leave their babies at home when going to work.

Lekorere on Saturday criticised the Kenya National Union of Teachers for failing to fight for the rights of women tutors.

She said Knut should be on the frontline in agitating for the setting up of breastfeeding areas in schools as a right for female members.

"It is torturous to demand of a breastfeeding teacher to leave her baby at home and concentrate at work for eight hours," Lokerere said.

"I know this looks like a small matter but it means a lot to women."

The lawmaker spoke at Uaso Nyiro Primary School in her constituency where she opened a three-classroom block build by 410 Bridge International in partnership with Schools Infrastructure Grant.

She urged women to form their own associations to champion their rights.

“Teaching will not be the only profession where women will have their own association because we have others like the Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association and the Association of Women in Media among others," Lekorere said.

The MP condemned attacks on women by men, citing last week's assault on Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim.

She said the trend was unbecoming. Lokerere had a similar experience in 2017 when she was involved in a physical altercation with predecessor Mathew Lempurkel at the office of then Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery.

"Women should step up and take a firm position in society without shying away from men who attack them," she said.

She urged parents to support their daughters by ensuring they remain in school instead of being married off at a tender age.

