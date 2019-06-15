Close

INVITATION FOR BID

Plans to repair Naivasha bridge that collapsed after tremor

In Summary

• Drivers continue to suffer while using the diverted section of the bridge near Mirera estate.

• Motorists using the Moi South Lake Road have also threatened to disrupt transport because of its poor state.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
15 June 2019 - 00:00
Kenha has announced plans to rehabilitate a bridge that collapsed on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road
Kenha has announced plans to rehabilitate a bridge that collapsed on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road
Image: FILE

After four months of waiting, Kenha has announced plans to rehabilitate a bridge that collapsed on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road following an earth tremor.

In an advert, the Kenya National Highways Authority invited companies to bid for emergency repairs.

Drivers have continued to suffer while using the diverted section of the bridge near Mirera estate.

 
 

Residents have been complaining of dust.

Resident James Kimani said most had been forced to relocate to other areas, following the increase in dust that was affecting their families.

Kimani said at first, the authority deployed tankers to sprinkle water on the diverted section, but the drive was called off a couple of weeks later.

“We have been forced to relocate our families and children from this area as we cannot sit and watch their health being affected by the dust whose volumes are increase by the day,” he said.

Motorists using the nearby Moi South Lake Road have also threatened to disrupt transport because of its poor state 

They said two years after raising concerns over the deteriorating state of the road, nothing has been done, and they have continued to incur huge losses.

Local leader Patrick Munene said the road that leads to several government destinations, including tourist attraction sites, had been neglected despite earning the government millions in revenue.

 
 

“We had a contractor who was carrying out periodic maintenance but left the work midway. We are calling for urgent interventions to rectify the situation.”

“This is the same road that leads to Olkaria Geothermal fields, Hellsgate National Park, several flower farms and tens of tourist hotels and you wonder why the government has continued neglecting it,” he said.

More:

Two die in separate Naivasha accidents

Car rammed head-on into an oncoming trailer overtaking a fleet of vehicles.
News
1 week ago

Bodies of three men found dumped in Naivasha

Police have started investigations and the body has been taken to the mortuary.
News
2 weeks ago

Extend Huduma Namba deadline, urge Naivasha residents

Only about 20 people are registered per day in Naivasha.
News
4 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
15 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    3mo ago Central

  2. Security guard who built village road is gifted a cow
    2d ago Central

  3. Residents storm Owuor church
    2mo ago Rift Valley

  4. We didn't pay Sh2m to Somali singer — Garissa officials
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Budget forums abort as residents chase away assembly staff
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos