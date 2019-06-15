Plans to repair Naivasha bridge that collapsed after tremor

After four months of waiting, Kenha has announced plans to rehabilitate a bridge that collapsed on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road following an earth tremor.

In an advert, the Kenya National Highways Authority invited companies to bid for emergency repairs.

Drivers have continued to suffer while using the diverted section of the bridge near Mirera estate.

Residents have been complaining of dust.

Resident James Kimani said most had been forced to relocate to other areas, following the increase in dust that was affecting their families.

Kimani said at first, the authority deployed tankers to sprinkle water on the diverted section, but the drive was called off a couple of weeks later.

“We have been forced to relocate our families and children from this area as we cannot sit and watch their health being affected by the dust whose volumes are increase by the day,” he said.

Motorists using the nearby Moi South Lake Road have also threatened to disrupt transport because of its poor state

They said two years after raising concerns over the deteriorating state of the road, nothing has been done, and they have continued to incur huge losses.

Local leader Patrick Munene said the road that leads to several government destinations, including tourist attraction sites, had been neglected despite earning the government millions in revenue.

“We had a contractor who was carrying out periodic maintenance but left the work midway. We are calling for urgent interventions to rectify the situation.”

“This is the same road that leads to Olkaria Geothermal fields, Hellsgate National Park, several flower farms and tens of tourist hotels and you wonder why the government has continued neglecting it,” he said.