Forgotten Baringo school where serpents rule

Learning at Kapyemit Primary School in Baringo Central is dangerous as pupils live in constant fear of venomous snakes and a creepy colony of voracious termites.

The Stars meeting on Wednesday with headteacher Reuben Chebolei was suddenly interrupted by pupils screaming, "Snake! Snake" They chased a thin dark snake that had slithered into what passes for a staffroom.

Chebolei killed the deadly snake in what has become a routine. "Hardly a day passes without a snake being spotted in the compound," he said.

The school has about 80 pupils.

The school on eight acres, is a semi-permanent structure of iron sheets, timber and a dusty floor. Termites have feasted on the timber.

This school, sadly, is not exceptional.

Chebolei said pupils have tablets but cannot use them because of dust and lack of electricity. The solar panels don't work.

The path leading to the school is rocky and almost impassable.

The forgotten school has neither received government or donor funding since its inception in 2003.

“Up to now, the school runs through the efforts of parents who organise frequent fund drives," Chebolei said.

“Not a single donor, well-wisher or politician has ever set foot in our compound."

Students were walking past ant ills.

Termites destroyed important documents in Chebolei's office two weeks ago.

Pupils come from Naikoi, Moigut, Kipsoit, Orwonin, Kapsang and Chesongo villages.

The school lacks water and electricity.

“Pupils miss lessons when they trek seven kilometres in search of water," Chebolei said.

He said the government stopped the school feeding programme in July last year, so many pupils stay home.

“A hungry child cannot concentrate in class. Some have dropped out of school,” the headteacher said.