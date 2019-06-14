Computer illiteracy hindering digital learning in West Pokot

Theft of tablets and computer illiteracy among teachers is a big challenge to digital learning in West Pokot county.

County director of education Jacob Onyiego said not all schools have received the devices. Schools that have them haven’t been trained. He said the devices still contain for the old system.

Reporting on Thursday during the county development implementation coordination committee meeting chaired by county commissioner Apollo Okello, Onyiego said the ministry gave each head teacher in the county Sh60,000 to put up storage facilities to prevent theft.

“Each school was allocated money for putting up storage facilities. The losses in some schools are so high. A school like Siyoi primary was allocated 69 devices and 16 are missing. Chepyal Boys primary was issued with 53 and 10 are missing,” he said.

He said of the 498 registered schools by 2016, 332 have been supplied with the devices. The remaining 166 will be supplied under phase two this term.

“We are aware that there are about 124 new schools that were registered after 2016 and all will be taken care of under phase two,” the director said.

He said each school is entitled to learners’ digital devices, teachers’ digital devices, wireless routers and projectors.