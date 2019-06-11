Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail

For the incitement charge, Sang is accused of saying, "You members of the public arm yourselves and deal with anyone who interferes or enters repossessed land which was earlier grabbed by Kibware Tea Farm."

He is accused of uttering the statement on June 8 on Kibware Farm.

For abuse of office, Sang is accused of using two county tractors to destroy tea bushes.

Sang was arraigned at the High Court in Kisumu over invasion of Kibwarer farm.

He spent Monday night at the central police station in Kisumu following his arrest.

In the morning before being taken to court, he was allowed to see visitors within the police cells.

On arrival in court, the matter has been referred by Chief Magistrate Julius Ngar before Omollo.

Ngar said he could not handle the matter based on his relations with the suspect.