Governor Sang charged, released on Sh500,000 bail

In Summary

• Sang was arraigned at the High Court in Kisumu over invasion of Kibwarer farm.

• He was released on Sh1 million bond and surety of a similar amount.

by FAITH MATETE
Rift Valley
11 June 2019 - 15:33
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.
Image: FAITH MATETE

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was on Tuesday charged with three offences.

Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo listed them as abuse of office, incitement and malicious damage of property.

Sang pleaded not guilty to the charges and lawyers requested his release on bail.

 

He was released on Sh1 million bond and surety of a similar amount with an alternative of Sh500,000 bail.

For the malicious damage to property charge, Sang is accused of destroying tea bushes on Kibware Tea Estate on June 8.

For the incitement charge, Sang is accused of saying, "You members of the public arm yourselves and deal with anyone who interferes or enters repossessed land which was earlier grabbed by Kibware Tea Farm."

He is accused of uttering the statement on June 8 on Kibware Farm.

For abuse of office, Sang is accused of using two county tractors to destroy tea bushes.

Sang was arraigned at the High Court in Kisumu over invasion of Kibwarer farm.

He spent Monday night at the central police station in Kisumu following his arrest. 

 

In the morning before being taken to court,  he was allowed to see visitors within the police cells. 

  On arrival in court, the matter has been referred by Chief Magistrate Julius Ngar before Omollo.

Ngar said he could not handle the matter based on his relations with the suspect.

