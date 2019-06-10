Wildebeests return early to Maasai Mara

Thousands of wildebeests are crossing a month earlier to Maasai Mara from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

The peak season in Maasai Mara starts when thousands of wildebeests migrate in July.

Conservationists say the unusual occurrence started on May 26 because the Mara ecosystem has enough grazing land.

The season was boosted when the Narok county government announced a two-day free entry to the park during Madaraka Day celebrations.

About 1,667 Kenyans visited the park.

Many tourists have rushed to catch the crossing at Sand River Gate, which experts say may extend into the normal season.

Hoteliers and other tourism investors around the Mara are happy with the number of visitors coming to the park for the spectacular wildebeest migration.

About one million wildebeests are expected to cross the river from Serengeti, attracting tourists from the UK, US, Australia, India and Russia.

Kichwa Tembo general manager James Chege said they expected a good season this year.

“The tourists who booked for a normal holiday are now happy to witness the early migrations. The water levels at Mara River are full and ready for the annual event,” Chege saqid.

Keekorok Hotel general manager James Pere said what baffles most is the way a small number of wildebeests survey the rout before influencing the rest for massive crossing.