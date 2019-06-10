Close

Sang records statement with DCI over tea farm takeover

In Summary

• Six MPs accuse governor of setting a dangerous precedent.

by BARRY SALIL
Rift Valley
10 June 2019 - 12:58
Nandi residents convene at the DCI offices in Kapsabet as Governor Stephen Sang records a statement.
Nandi residents convene at the DCI offices in Kapsabet as Governor Stephen Sang records a statement.
Image: BARRY SALIL

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Monday recorded a statement with the DCI in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Company.

His supporters camped outside the police station.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Monday recorded a statement with the DCI in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Company. See story https://bit.ly/2WTswJe

Earlier, Sang held a press briefing vowing to continue the recovery of public property. 

 

Six MPs on Saturday said the governor was setting a dangerous precedent by inciting the public to invade and destroy private property.

They are Vincent Tuwei (Mosop),  Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) Julius Meli (Tinderet), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Alfred Keter (Nand Hills) and Senator Samson Cherargei.

More to follow

MPs condemn Governor Sang's tea farm takeover

Sang setting dangerous precedent by inciting the public to destroy property.
News
11 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BARRY SALIL
Rift Valley
10 June 2019 - 12:58

Most Popular

  1. Sang records statement with DCI over tea farm takeover
    3h ago Rift Valley

  2. Murang'a county official involved in fatal accident
    1d ago Central

  3. Respect Uhuru, stop early campaigns, Kikuyu elders tell Ruto
    1d ago Central

  4. Nairobi motorists experience delays with new payment system
    5h ago Nairobi

  5. Residents storm Owuor church
    2mo ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos