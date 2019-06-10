Sang records statement with DCI over tea farm takeover

• Six MPs accuse governor of setting a dangerous precedent.
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Monday recorded a statement with the DCI in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Company.
His supporters camped outside the police station.
Earlier, Sang held a press briefing vowing to continue the recovery of public property.
Six MPs on Saturday said the governor was setting a dangerous precedent by inciting the public to invade and destroy private property.
They are Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) Julius Meli (Tinderet), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Alfred Keter (Nand Hills) and Senator Samson Cherargei.
