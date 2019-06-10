Close

Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest

by STAR REPORTER
Rift Valley
10 June 2019 - 16:07
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang at Kisumu Central police station on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Image: FAITH MATETE

Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda has obtained an injunction from the High Court in Eldoret blocking Nandi Governor Stephen Sang's arrest.

Sang had been arrested and taken to Kisumu police station.

He had earlier recorded a statement at the DCI offices in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Farm.

 

Sang was escorted to the station by three police vehicles.

Sang had earlier said he will not relent in the fight against corruption in his county.

He insisted the land belongs to the county and is not private.

Sang said he did not invade the land unlawfully and vowed to claim it back for the community.

" Ile mali ya umma yote imenyakuliwa nitarudisha katika mikono ya mwananchi," Sang said.

This loosely translates to, "All land that has been grabbed from the people will be returned to them."

More to follow

