Kipkech takes over at KVDA as Kimosop fights sacking

The acting CEO of troubled Kerio Valley Development Authority Francis Kipkech has taken charge after the board declined to reverse the removal of former boss David Kimosop.

Board chairman Jackson Kiptanui has issued an appointment letter to Kipkech authorising him to take over.

Kipkech will act as CEO as the board seeks a replacement for Kimosop who was fired a week ago but refused to hand over to Kipkech.

“I do not know why I was removed because I had done my work well”, Kimosop said.

However, Kiptanui said the board already made its decision and would not rescind it.

A week ago, Kimosop walked out of the board meeting that fired him and he has not returned to KVDA. The board locked up his office but it has now authorised Kipkech to use it.

Kipkech attended his first function in Eldoret where he was grilled by the parliamentary committee on cohesion chaired by nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

He took over as auditors sieved through documents at the institution where they are carrying out a probe over graft allegations.

The DCI is also finalising its probe into the possible loss of more than Sh21 billion for the Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has welcomed the removal of Kimosop from KVDA.

He wants the DCI to finalise investigations into alleged theft of money for the dams.

Tolgos said the firing of Kimosop was long overdue and the former CEO should vacate office instead of crying foul.

“I raised issues about him long ago and he ended up messing our key dam projects. He should vacate office and hand over as ordered,” Tolgos told journalists on Tuesday.

Contacted for a comment over the remarks by Tolgos, Kimosop declined to respond.

Kimosop had served at KVDA for more than eight years as CEO.

Tolgos, however, noted that the alleged extension of his tenure was illegal and the former CEO should leave instead of courting more trouble for himself.

He welcomed the decision by the board to appoint Francis Kipkech as acting CEO. Tolgos said Kipkech had for long served as deputy CEO and had the capacity to steer KVDA well.

Kimosop is among more than 30 individuals under probe by the DCI over the dams scandal.