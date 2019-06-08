MCAs query extra Sh50m in NBK building purchase plan

MCAs have questioned a plan by Uasin Gishu county to buy the National Bank building in Eldoret at a cost of Sh568 million after a valuation report showed the county would lose Sh50 million.

A valuation report presented by the county executive for Lands Nelson Maritim indicated that the cost of land was Sh400 million, Sh50 million less than the county was going to pay.

Maritim had told the assembly that the costing for the building included Sh450 million for the land and another Sh168 million for the building.

While the valuation confirmed the cost of the building, it is the Sh50 million difference in the price of the land that caused an uproar among the MCAs.

“We want the correct figures because you are conflicting yourself by saying a different figure from what is in the valuation report,” assembly majority leader Josphat Lowoi said.

Maritim said his office had hurriedly prepared for the assembly meeting leading to confusion in figures.

The executive said the correct figure was Sh400 million for the land and Sh168 million for the building.

Speaker David Kiplagat said the assembly would have the final say on the matter.

“We want the correct facts and figures on the bank purchase and we will ask you to go and bring us the proper details before we can go on with any discussions on this matter,” Kiplagat said.

Lowoi who chaired the session called it off abruptly and gave Maritim seven days to table the correct report on the bank purchase deal.

He said they needed an authenticated valuation report, a report from the Attorney General on the matter and details on public participation because public money was to be invested in the deal.

“We also need a report from the National Land Commission on this matter and insist that the AG should have been consulted so that we don’t get into trouble,” Lowoi said.

The MCAs also questioned varying figures indicating that the land where the bank is located measured 0.373 hectares or the 3.3 hectares indicated in the valuation report.

Kiplombe MCA Ramadhan Warambo questioned why the county appeared to be dealing with two different reports on the deal.

The executive for Lands was accompanied by his counterpart for Finance Julius Ruto and other officers during the session at the assembly.

The bank building is adjacent to the county headquarters along Uganda road in Eldoret town.