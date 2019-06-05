West Pokot leaders, residents demand action over killings

Leaders from West Pokot have given the government a three-day ultimatum to name those involved in what they termed as extrajudicial killings.

Governor John Lonyangapuo, Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong, his Kapenguria counterpart Samuel Moroto and a section of members of county assembly said the government is aware of the perpetrators.

The leaders spoke on Tuesday as they joined residents in a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Makutano town.

They carried placards as they marched, condemning security organs for execution of innocent residents.

Some of the placards read , ‘Extrajudicial killings must stop,’ ‘Pokots are not bandits’ and ‘Businessmen are not cattle rustlers’.

The protest followed the recovery of two bodies dumped inside a forest in the neighbouring Elgeyo Marakwet.

The dead were livestock traders said to have been found with three stolen cows among 24 they had bought at Lomut market.

They had been arrested, taken to the Kapenguria law courts and released on bond, only to be found killed.

“We depend on livestock and it has helped transform our lives for many decades and we shall not stop rearing animals,” Lonyangapuo said.

The governor said leaders will not allow the killers to go scot-free.