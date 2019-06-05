Tolgos asks DCI to finalise Sh21 billion dams probe

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has welcomed the removal of David Kimosop as CEO of the troubled Kerio Valley Development Authority.

He wants the DCI to finalise investigations into the alleged theft of Sh21 billion for construction of mega-dams in Arror and Kimwarer.

The governor said the dam projects located in his county stalled because of Kimosop’s mistakes at KVDA but since he has been removed, the government should proceed with construction.

Tolgos said the firing of Kimosop last week was long overdue and the former CEO should vacate office instead of crying foul.

“I raised issues about him long ago and he ended up messing our key dam projects. He should vacate office and hand over as ordered,” Tolgos told journalists on Tuesday.

Contacted for a comment over the remarks by Tolgos, Kimosop declined to respond.

He has rejected his sacking by the board, claiming it is illegal because his tenure had been extended to 2021.

Kimosop has served at KVDA for more than eight years as CEO. Tolgos however noted that the alleged extension of his tenure was illegal and the former CEO should leave instead of courting more trouble for himself.

He said Kimosop should be surcharged for being in office illegally at KVDA. The governor said all KVDA projects in Kerio Valley had stalled during Kimosop’s tenure.

He welcomed the decision by the board to appoint Francis Kipkech as acting CEO. Tolgos said Kipkech had for long served as deputy CEO and had the capacity to steer KVDA well.

“If Kimosop continues to insist on his illegal stay at KVDA, as a Kenyan I will move to court to have him surcharged for the money he earned illegally and misused”, Tolgos said.

Kimosop is among more than 30 individuals under probe by the DCI over the dams scandal.

Tolgos accused Kimosop of laying off over 320 KVDA staff last year without any consultation or consideration of the Capacity Assessment and Rationalisation of Public Service Programme undertaken by the Public Service Commission in all state departments.

“This is one of the blunders that Kimosop spearheaded and the consequences saw the majority of the affected employees plunging into socio-economic challenges after going home with only peanut benefits which were also paid in bits," teh governor said.

Last year, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo called for disbandment of KVDA protesting against Kimosop's leadership.