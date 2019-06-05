Team formed to fight extremism in Bomet

Parents in Bomet risk arrest if they fail to report missing children who might end up in organised crime, county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has warned.

He said the rate at which youths are being recruited into terror groups like Al-Shabaab and later deployed to carry out attacks is alarming, hence the need for every parent to account for their children.

He said al Shabaab is expanding their recruitment to nontraditional areas and cautioned parents to be on high alert.

Omoding made the remarks in Bomet town during the inauguration of a committee on prevention of violent extremism.

He said the committee will develop a county action plan to prevent and counter violent extremism in the region. It will involve all security stakeholders from the national and county government, religious leaders, the private sector and politicians.

Omoding said inadequate reporting of suspicious activities not in line with regular normal life has led to escalation of violent extremism.

He appealed to residents to volunteer information to the relevant authorities of persons with questionable character, saying the government will take action by arresting them.

“What do you gain from undocumented foreigners who are living among the locals, some of whom may have ill motives?” Omoding said.

He gave the example of an American citizen who was sexually abusing children in Konoin while running a home without the knowledge of authorities.

Director of National Counter Terrorism Centre Benson Ngeiywa appealed to the local leadership especially the politicians to support the committee to meet its objectives.

He said even local conflicts among communities create a conducive environment for violent extremism which could be prevented if proper consultations were done.