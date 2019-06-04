I'm in Ruto's camp and support his 2022 bid, says Shollei

Uasin Gishu Woman representative Gladys Shollei has dismissed as untrue claims that she is working with DP William Ruto’s opponents.

She has said she is in the DP's team and fully supports his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Woman Rep recently faced a hostile crowd in Eldoret after she appeared to dismiss the Tangatanga group in Jubilee.

But speaking in Kuinet village, Soy constituency, on Sunday Shollei said “I'm in the DP’s team and my absence in political meetings is due to my engagement in the National Assembly, where I chair the committee on Delegated Legislation.”

She said she will use all means available to campaign for Ruto in and outside Parliament.

“My absence from DP Ruto’s functions should not be mistaken to mean that I don’t support him. I'm fully behind Ruto as our leader in this region and nationally,” Shollei said.

Early this year, she said she would remain focused on her work and will not be anyone’s political flower girl.

Last month during the Eldoret City Marathon, Shollei was heckled by residents after she publicly declared that she would neither support the Tangatanga nor Kieleweke groups in Jubilee.

“As a leader you will never see me in activities of Tangatanga or Kieleweke groups. I go where there is development, not mere politics,” she said.

Sources close to Shollei said she had changed her tune after being isolated by her colleagues in Uasin Gishu. Ruto comes from the county.

MPs from the area led by Oscar Sudi of Kapseret and Caleb Kostany of Soy have been aggressively spearheading activities of the Tangatanga group and defending Ruto against his critics.

Supporters of the legislator have also accused her of being absent since she was elected, but Shollei said she focuses a lot on her work.

“Making too much noise does not amount to work. Those who shout loud have nothing to show in terms of performance but my record in Uasin Gishu speaks for itself,” Shollei said.