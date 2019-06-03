Unite and preach peace to end banditry, Baringo leaders urged

Elected leaders from Baringo have been urged to unite and preach peace as efforts towards ending insecurity caused by persistent bandit attacks.

County commissioner Henry Wafula on Saturday said bandits have continued to destabilize peace in parts of Tiaty, Baringo North and Baringo South subcounties and that it was time to stop them.

“Since I assumed office in January 2018, at least 18 people have been killed, 2,025 animals stolen by the useless armed bandits,” Wafula said.

The administrator said police had recovered 541 cows, 875 goats and 40 sheep.

He spoke during Madaraka Day celebrations at Kabarnet Museum Grounds.

Wafula said "foolish bandits" from a neighbouring community had stolen and slaughtered three camels. “This is the plain truth before the biblical God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob,” Wafula said.

He said police were doing everything to eradicate cattle rustling and banditry.

“We speak the same language with my boss, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, and we always honour the orders from President,” he said.

Wafula called for cooperation from elected leaders from the volatile areas to find a conclusive solution to the "retrogressive cultures of banditry and cattle rustling."

“We are still struggling with useless attacks here in Baringo for close to a century while people in other counties are discussing development issues like education, digitisation and mining, surely,” Wafula said.

He supported the withdrawal of guns from national police reservists.