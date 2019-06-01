Cattle rustling is a crime, not cultural practice, says Matiang’i

The government is committed to end the problem of cattle rustling in North Rift counties, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

He said cattle rustling is a criminal activity, not a cultural issue as perceived by some people.

“We will stay on this until we get a lasting solution to cattle rustling," the CS said.

Matiang’i said the government will ensure all Kenyans and their property are safe and protected.

All criminals, he said, have to be dealt with once and for all.

“We have this evening met with these leaders here – a committee of 12 comprising governors and MPs from both the National Assembly and the Senate – to discuss matters of security in the North Rift. I'm grateful that we are all on the same page,” Matiang’i said.

The committee of 12 will work with us, we will put a structure in place within seven days, he said.

The CS spoke during a joint presser with committee members in his office at Harambee House on Friday.

He said it is not attainable to offer security in an environment where, “we are arming residents against each other”.

Matiang’i said the war against cattle rustling has never been successful because of the inconsistency of the government’s operations to eliminate rustlers in the affected regions.

He praised Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai for the ongoing Kenya Police Reservists disarmament operations in the North Rift.

“I give an assurance that the government is committed to work with governors, senators, MPs and all leaders to ensure cattle rustling is resolved once and for all,” Matiang’i said.