Let Sabaots move to Elgon, Weta told

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito has assailed his Bungoma counterpart Moses Wetang’ula for the second time over Wetang’ula's opposition to relocating Mt Elgon subcounty.

Some leaders from Mt Elgon have proposed that the Bungoma subcounty be moved to neighbouring Trans Nzoia county.

Mbito asked why Wetang’ula has branded the move ill-motivated, yet residents from the Sabaot community wish to move to Trans Nzoia "where they feel they will have better representation".

“Wetang’ula has been crisscrossing this county on a mission to demonise the agitation by residents of Mt Elgon to be part of Trans Nzoia, yet he has not bothered to know why they want to do so,” Mbito said in Kitale.

He dismissed rumours the petition to be relocated is a political strategy by the Sabaot community to have numerical strength that will enable one of them to win the governor’s seat in Trans Nzoia.

“The agitation is based on marginalisation and not clamour for Trans Nzoia governorship. In any case, the gubernatorial seat is not reserved for one community but all who reside in this county,” he said.

Mbito said the Ford Kenya leader should be at the forefront to foster cohesion among communities in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia instead of "playing a tribal card".

“His movements revolve around Ford Kenya issues judging by his move to wear a party uniform even at funerals. He should know that time for politics ended and we are now focused on serving Kenyans,” he said.

