Fourth body found dumped in Naivasha in four days

Residents want a thorough investigation done, say victims murdered elsewhere and dumped in the area

• Area chief Zachariah Igeria said the body was taken to a local mortuary.

• The first two bodies were found on Monday by members of the public with the third one noticed in a nearby thicket a day later. 

Farewell: The coffins of Ann Wanjiku, Beatrice Njeri and Martin Waititu at Mumui Primary School in Nyandarua on Saturday. They were killed in the January 13 Naivasha robbery.
Image: GEORGE MURAGE

The body of a man was on Thursday morning found dumped along the Moi North Lake Road in Naivasha.

This brings to four the number of bodies found dumped in the area in the last four days.

The body was n Thursday found near Kasarani estate with residents expressing fears it could be part of the others thought to have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.

 

And like was with the previous cases, the body was found with the hands tied behind the back. There were indications the man could have been strangled using a wire.

Residents have called for a thorough probe to bring the killers to book. They said they were concerned killers had turned their estate into a dumping ground for those killed.

The first two bodies were found on Monday by members of the public with the third one noticed in a nearby thicket a day later. The third body had the face defaced.

Local leader Boniface Waiganjo said all men did not have identification documents. None was a resident of the area, raising possibilities they could have been murdered somewhere before the bodies were dumped in the area.

“This is the first time we've seen many bodies dumped here at once. We are calling on police to urgently investigate,” Waiganjo said.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru said the body had been collected and taken to the mortuary

 

“The first three bodies were taken to Gilgil mortuary and the fourth body has been taken to Naivasha Subcounty Hospital Mortuary,” Waweru said.

 
 

He said police will collect the victims’ fingerprints and take them to the registrar of persons to help in identifying them.

Meanwhile, the search for a missing woman in Mai Mahiu ended on a sad note after her decomposing body was found locked in her house.

It is suspected that the woman, who was living alone, died on Monday. The body was discovered by the public on Thursday.

Area chief Zachariah Igeria said the body was taken to a local mortuary.

“Her friends got concerned after she went missing for some days and on checking, found the body locked in her house,” Igeria said.

Edited by Peter Obuya

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
31 May 2019 - 09:00

