Fourth body found dumped in Naivasha in four days

The body of a man was on Thursday morning found dumped along the Moi North Lake Road in Naivasha.

This brings to four the number of bodies found dumped in the area in the last four days.

The body was n Thursday found near Kasarani estate with residents expressing fears it could be part of the others thought to have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.

And like was with the previous cases, the body was found with the hands tied behind the back. There were indications the man could have been strangled using a wire.

Residents have called for a thorough probe to bring the killers to book. They said they were concerned killers had turned their estate into a dumping ground for those killed.

The first two bodies were found on Monday by members of the public with the third one noticed in a nearby thicket a day later. The third body had the face defaced.

Local leader Boniface Waiganjo said all men did not have identification documents. None was a resident of the area, raising possibilities they could have been murdered somewhere before the bodies were dumped in the area.

“This is the first time we've seen many bodies dumped here at once. We are calling on police to urgently investigate,” Waiganjo said.