Booming business for Narok hoteliers as Madaraka Day guests arrive

Hoteliers in Narok town are enjoying booming business with increased bookings as the region prepares to host Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead this year's celebrations from Narok Stadium. Madaraka Day is celebrated on June 1 and marks the day Kenya attained self-rule in 1963.

Nark hoteliers said they have record impressive bookings in the lead up to the celebrations. "This is like an early season's gift ahead of next month's annual wildebeest migration in Maasai Mara Game Reserve," Robert Kirui said.

Kirui is the manager for Seasons Hotels and Lodges in Narok.

Locals said an announcement by the county government that all visitors wishing to tour Maasai Mara will get free entry tickets could have attracted many tourists.

The two-day offer was only made to citizens with foreigners expected to pay the charges. The hotels and lodges have been asked to reduce the cost of services by 50 per cent so Kenyans can access the park and enjoy its facilities.

Kirui said his hotel was already 80 per cent booked by Wednesday.

“Most of our guests are from Nairobi and other parts of the country. I'm optimistic there will be bigger business after the stadium acquired a facelift to international standards," Kirui said.

Joanne Boit, Manager Coffee House Inn Restaurant and Lodging, said the place was fully booked.

At Shield Park Hotel, manager Benson Dapash said nearly all rooms were booked. They charged between Sh3,000 and Sh5,000 for a day.

Kenya National chamber of commerce and industry chairman for Narok chapter David Mpatiany urged the business community to maximise on the national celebrations.

Narok tourism executive Joseph Koila said security has been strengthened with the deployment of police officers across the region.

“All our visitors should feel comfortable because Narok is safe and secure. Apart from Narok town, we have also intensified patrols in the Maasai Mara as a way of ensuring the safety of tourists who will visit the park after the celebrations,” Koila said.

