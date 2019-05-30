Sh168m World Bank projects in Bomet stall

The Sh168 million World Bank-funded projects in Bomet town have stalled, barely a month after their launch.

Wrangles over management of funds are believed to be one reason for the delay. The projects are being implemented by the county government through the new Bomet Municipal Board.

Six contractors were awarded tenders to lay cabro works at market stalls, re-carpet 1.5km of roads within the town, expand sewer lines and build drainage for stormwater. The works were to be completed in six months.

A technical committee was formed to oversee the implementation of the projects. It was headed by an urban planning official.

The official was suspended, however, due to financial irregularities in the department. Millions of shillings were said to have been lost during preparations for the Lake Region Economic Bloc conference.

Contractors have abandoned the works and demanded to be paid Sh40 million before they proceed.

The contractor who won the tender to do drainage dug deep trenches and left them open, risking the safety of residents.

Key roads leading to business premises are impassable as they were graded and abandoned, which has hurt business.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce says the county risks losing all the World Bank funds.

Chairman Leonard Langat issued a 14-day notice to the county to explain to the residents why the works have stopped.

Addressing the press in Bomet on Tuesday, Langat asked why the county had failed to release funds to the contractors as requested to allow them to proceed with construction.

His vice chairman, Cheruiyot Langat, said they were aware some individuals plan to tamper with the technical committee in place and replace it with a new one that is less financially strict and can be more easily influenced.

“We know what they are planning but they will not succeed. They cannot tamper with the recognised committee and instal another one without following due process,” he said.

Urban planning CEC Daisy Rono said the funds were safe and had not been released or misused in any way.