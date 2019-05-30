Narok residents revel in Madaraka fete as town gets facelift

Narok residents have lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for choosing to hold the Madaraka Day celebrations in the county.

They said the celebrations have come with multiple blessing including the renovation of the stadium, building of bridges around the town and renovation of major streets.

Uhuru will lead the country in marking the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations at the Narok Stadium on Saturday. Madaraka Day is celebrated on June 1.

Residents told the Star they were happy with preparations that have given the town a major facelift.

“What we have seen in Narok has never been witnessed before. We feel the President really loves us and we want to tell him we love him too. We're really grateful,” Boda boda rider Douglas Masinde said.

Esther Amburi, a vegetable vendor at the Narok Market, was in tears of joy as she described how the town and her business has benefited from the preparations.

“Visitors have been flooding the town making my business to thrive. I now sell double what I used to sell before. Our roads are being renovated and the town looks very clean,” Amburi said.

Projects undertaken so far include upgrading of roads, town beautification, rehabilitation of street lighting and the renovation of Narok Stadium to international standards.

The government has also built a mini-state lodge at the Narok county commissioner’s residence.

Narok will become the sixth county to host national celebrations after Machakos, Nakuru, Meru, Nyeri and Kakamega.

Preparations have also left loitering livestock held at the county government grounds yard.

Two weeks ago, county commissioner George Natembeya warned owners of roaming livestock that they risk being heavy fines.

The livestock have often been blamed for traffic snarl-ups along the busy Mai Mahiu-Narok-Bomet highway.

Meanwhile, Kenya Army Commander Lt. General Walter Raria led top military personnel among them Commander Kenya Air Force Francis Omondi and Chief of Compensation and Welfare Brigadier Hassan Mohammed into grilling the parade set up by KDF.

The army discipline parade led by the Kenya Army band sang the three stanzas of the National Anthem and The East Africa Anthem in preparation for the celebrations.

eidted by P. Obuya