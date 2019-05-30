Ex-MCA runs into hiding after defiling, impregnating 16-year-old girl

A former Uasin Gishu MCA accused of defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl has gone into hiding to evade arrest.

Eldoret South OCPD Edward Wafula said police were unable to trace the politician because his phones are switched off.

The man has denied fathering a child with the girl. He has been staying with the girl since her primary school days and was paying her fees.

“I never defiled and impregnated the girl as being claimed by some people," the man once said when claims of defilement first emerged.

"In fact, she has exonerated me in a letter to the school principal,” the former MCA said two weeks ago. He is said married to the younger sister of the victim’s mother.

Wafula on Wednesday told reporters in his office that DCI officers from both Nairobi and Nakuru were on the trail of the man.

“We have enlisted the services of Safaricom and Celtel companies to help us track the whereabouts of the suspect so that we arrest and take him to court to face incest and defilement charges,” Wafula said.

Police have already recorded statements from the victim, her mother and the suspect’s wife. Wafula said they will apply to have the suspect forced to undergo a DNA test upon his arrest.

The test is expected to ascertain the paternity of the child.

“We have made several impromptu raids in his home since he went underground a month ago," Wafula said.

The only person we found there is his wife who said she does not know the whereabouts of her husband,” Wafula said

The girl said the former MCA took threatened to stop sponsoring her secondary school education if she did not give in to his sexual advances.

He said the made often made the sexual advances whenever his wife was at work in Eldoret town, about 30km away.

“I have been staying at his home and he has been supporting my education from primary to secondary level until I dropped out in Form 3 last year after he impregnated me," the girl told the Star.

The victim’s mother has called for an immediate arrest of the man.

