Reemergence of banditry costing North Rift revenue

Business along the borders of counties in the North Rift Economic Bloc has failed drastically after the reemergence of banditry, the West Pokot KNCCI has said.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry West Pokot chairman Mark Lotee expressed concern over the inability of businesses to operate freely at the border points, saying it has also affected transport of supplies to the region.

Lotee said Noreb counties are endowed with resources but business communities are unable to tap the resources after the reemergence of cattle rustling activities.

He said the affected regions are the backbone of the region's economy the counties are losing millions in revenue.

“Counties are unable to collect revenue due to banditry activities. The government needs to beef up security,” Lotee said.

The chairman spoke at Kapenguria during a business stakeholders’ forum where businesspeople were taught the best ways of doing operations.