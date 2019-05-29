Reemergence of banditry costing North Rift revenue

• Chairman says affected areas are the backbone of region's economy
• Noreb counties are rich but business communities are unable to tap resources
Business along the borders of counties in the North Rift Economic Bloc has failed drastically after the reemergence of banditry, the West Pokot KNCCI has said.
Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry West Pokot chairman Mark Lotee expressed concern over the inability of businesses to operate freely at the border points, saying it has also affected transport of supplies to the region.
Lotee said Noreb counties are endowed with resources but business communities are unable to tap the resources after the reemergence of cattle rustling activities.
He said the affected regions are the backbone of the region's economy the counties are losing millions in revenue.
“Counties are unable to collect revenue due to banditry activities. The government needs to beef up security,” Lotee said.
The chairman spoke at Kapenguria during a business stakeholders’ forum where businesspeople were taught the best ways of doing operations.
Lotee said only a few spots along the border that are insecure and called on investors venture into different businesses in the county.
“We have huge potential that is yet to be exploited,” he said.
He said there is low liquidity flow in the North Rift due to failure by both counties and the national government to pay contractors, adding that they are yet to be paid close to Sh500 billion.
The West Pokot chairman said they are on a mission to bring all businesses together within the region to address issues affecting them.