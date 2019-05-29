Narok to show rich Maasai culture on Madaraka Day

The Narok county government will showcase the rich Maasai culture to visitors attending Madaraka Day national celebrations at Narok stadium on Saturday.

Governor Samuel Tunai said the county is known for tourism and rich culture. His government will use the event to market the world famous Maasai Mara Game reserve.

Speaking in Narok town on Tuesday, Tunai said the Maasai have a rich and unique culture other communities can learn from.

“We want all the people to enjoy the rich culture of the Maasai people and animal heritage and they can catch a glimpse of it during this celebration,” the governor said.

He announced that visitors wishing to tour Maasai Mara will get free entry tickets courtesy of the county government.

Tunai said the two-day offer will only apply to citizens but foreigners will pay the usual entry fees.

“Kenyans should utilize this opportunity to explore the game reserve. I know many people have not visited the park but this is now their time and this is part of the efforts to promote domestic tourism,” Tunai said.

“This is part of appreciation from Narok county government for this unique chance the President has given us to host the national celebrations.”

The county boss said they are in talks with hotels and lodges in Maasai Mara to reduce cost of their services by 50 per cent so that Kenyans can access the park and enjoy its facilities.

Narok county government gets most of its local revenue from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve amounting to almost Sh3 billion a year.

Tunai has lauded the collaboration between the national and county governments in preparations for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

He said he instructed subcounty administrators to mobilise people in the grassroots to come out in large numbers to attend the celebrations.