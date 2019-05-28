Tangatanga team heckled again in Cherangany

Youths allied to Kieleweke on Sunday heckled Tangatanga leaders and disrupted a function of DP Ruto allies for 15 minutes in Cherangany.

The incident happened at Makutano where the leaders were raising funds for 15 churches.

Deputy President William Ruto was expected to preside over the fundraising but he sent Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu to represent him.

“We recognise the Kieleweke team and Kutuny is our MP," the hecklers shouted.

It was the second time the DP skipped a function in Cherangany. It was also the second time the Tangatanga team was heckled in Cherangany. The first time was a month ago at Tuigoin after speakers tried to endorse former Agriculture minister Kipruto Kirwa for 2022 Cherangany MP’s seat.

On Sunday, youths allegedly allied to MP Joshua Kutuny and Kieleweke team, shouted down Waititu, Endebess MP Robert Pukose and Nakuru MP Ngunjiri Kimani, disrupting their speeches.

The other Ruto allies present were Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo and politicians Kakai Bisau, Bethwel Kirior and Kirwa.

Police from Kapolet and Kachibora police posts restored calm. County commissi0ner Sam Ojwang said the incident is being investigated.

The Tangatanga group accused Kutuny of being behind the heckling, but the MP distanced himself from the heckling with the rider that residents are tired with the Tangatanga agenda.

“The President wanted all Jubilee leaders to help him implement his agenda, but the Tangatanga team, led by the Deputy President, has defied the directive and is campaigning for 2022. Residents are tired of this,” Kutuny told the Star.

Waititu urged residents to support Ruto for President in 2022. Pukose was optimistic that Ruto will succeed Uhuru.

The Kieleweke team has asked the President to stop Ruto and his Tangatanga team from campaigning. Alternatively, he should relinquish his position and concentrate on his countrywide campaigns.

