Nakuru MP denies incitement charges

A Naivasha court on Monday charged Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria with incitement and assault of two police officers.

Also charged were Nakuru East ward representative Humpery Mwaniki and 14 boda boda operators.

The accused were jointly charged that on May 18 2019 at Pipeline area in Nakuru they violently entered a land belonging to former Nakuru Mayor Mohammed Suraw.

They then threatened Suraw that they would burn his Total petrol station.

Gikaria faced two other charges of assaulting two police officers who were executing their duties.

The accused denied all the charges

Lawyer Okong’o Omogeni questioned the move by the Directorate of Crimianl Investigations to arraign the accused in Naivasha yet the incident happened around Nakuru town.

Omogeni told the court that the MP was assaulted by police officers known to him and no action had been taken against them.

He applied to the court to take action against the officers who assaulted the MP.

Gikaria has since recorded the matter with police and been issued with a police abstract.

State counsel Bessy Gikonyo opposed the application, saying the suspects had all been bonded to appear at the Naivasha courts.

“The Mp and the MCA have immense influence and their presence in the Nakuru court could have created unnecessary tension and it is within the law to charge them in this court,” she said.

Naivasha Principal Magistrate Esther Kimulu directed the accused to keep away from the Total petrol station and issued a warrant of arrest for ten suspects who failed to appear in court.

He released the MP and the MCA on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh500,000.

The 14 boda boda operators were released on a bond of Sh300,000 and a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will come up for pre-trial on June 13 2019.