Mandago's brother found dead in Eldoret, police probe possible murder

Police in Eldoret are investigating the death of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago's elder brother on Monday.

The body was found in a building at Chepkanga market on the outskirts of the town.

Police suspect the man, who was an employee of the Kenya Pipeline in Eldoret, may have been murdered and his body dumped in a section of a building that is under construction.

Moiben deputy county commissioner Lilian Langat confirmed the incident and said police have launched investigations.

She said several people had recorded statements and a postmortem would be conducted.

“The body was found in an abandoned section of the building and police are carrying out the investigations so that we get to know exactly what happened," said Langat.

The man had been working in Kisumu but was recently transferred to Eldoret.

The body was found by a resident who had been sent to carry out repairs on water pipes.

Relatives visited the scene and police later collected the body and took it to Eldoret Hospital mortuary.

Family members declined to comment on the matter.