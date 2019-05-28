Bandits kill rider in West Pokot, leaders want NPRs rearmed

• Tension is high on the West Pokot- Elgeyo Marakwet border
• Leaders want the NPRs rearmed to counter the attackers
One person was shot dead and another seriously injured by bandits in Cheputulel on the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border on Sunday.
The two were on a motorcycle heading to Chesegon from Lomut trading centre when they were attacked.
Pokot Central subcounty deputy county commissioner Were Simiyu said the gunmen struck at 4.20pm.
Lotuma Kilimo, 35, was shot dead and John Lokoyel, 33, was critically injured. Kilimo was the rider and Lokoyel a pillion passenger. Kilimo was shot in the chest, while Lokoyel was left with two bullets lodged in his loins.
"There is tension after the killings, but security personnel are on the ground to contain the situation," Simiyu said.
Retired Cheputulel chief Julius Matara said the incident happened 200 metres from the anti-stock theft officers camp.
"Immediately after the shooting, police officers responded and repulsed the bandits who disappeared into the thicket," he said.
Matara said the number of attackers is unknown because they were firing from a thicket. Lokoyel was taken to Kapenguria Referral Hospital. The body of the rider is in the same hospital's mortuary.
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol and his Sigor counterpart Peter Lochakapong on Monday condemned the incident. They attributed the fresh attack to the withdrawal of firearms from the National Police Reservists (NPR) in the region.
The leaders demanded that the NPRs be rearmed. “We are saddened by the increased banditry in the area," Lonyangapuo said.
He said they want an explanation from the government on the objective of last week's visit to Tot by regional commissioners.
“Last week on Friday, the regional commissioners toured Tot and now we wonder if their mission was to incite the two communities against each other. We need the insecurity problem addressed immediately," Lonyangapuo said.
Lomunokol said they will be forced to protect themselves if the government fails to secure them.
“We have no police in this county. Those available are after chang'aa dens, manning roadblocks and arresting football lovers. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is always making noise, yet he doesn’t understand the problems of pastoralists,” the legislator said.
Lochakapong said he does not understand why NPRs on the Pokot side have been disarmed, yet those from the neighbouring communities still possess guns.
“We need the culprits apprehended," he said.
