Bandits kill rider in West Pokot, leaders want NPRs rearmed

One person was shot dead and another seriously injured by bandits in Cheputulel on the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border on Sunday.

The two were on a motorcycle heading to Chesegon from Lomut trading centre when they were attacked.

Pokot Central subcounty deputy county commissioner Were Simiyu said the gunmen struck at 4.20pm.

Lotuma Kilimo, 35, was shot dead and John Lokoyel, 33, was critically injured. Kilimo was the rider and Lokoyel a pillion passenger. Kilimo was shot in the chest, while Lokoyel was left with two bullets lodged in his loins.

"There is tension after the killings, but security personnel are on the ground to contain the situation," Simiyu said.

Retired Cheputulel chief Julius Matara said the incident happened 200 metres from the anti-stock theft officers camp.

"Immediately after the shooting, police officers responded and repulsed the bandits who disappeared into the thicket," he said.

Matara said the number of attackers is unknown because they were firing from a thicket. Lokoyel was taken to Kapenguria Referral Hospital. The body of the rider is in the same hospital's mortuary.