Three parallel teams probe Sh280 million Nandi graft claims

Three parallel teams are now investigating the alleged loss of more than Sh280 million in Nandi county.

Governor Stephen Sang formed a team of county officials to probe the claims and give a report in 30 days. But MCAs dismissed the move, saying there was no way junior officers could investigate their seniors.

The county assembly has formed an independent nine-member team to probe the claims and report to the house in 30 days. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is also conducting a parallel probe into the allegations.

Two weeks ago, Sang suspended three executives and 12 senior officers over allegations of graft and formed the ad-hoc committee to probe the claims.

The three teams are also probing the loss of materials meant for building ECDC classrooms worth more than Sh150 million.

“We fully back the team formed by the governor to probe the matters in question and urge that other teams including the MCAs to fully support the county boss to achieve desired results,” community leader Ben Kiptarus said.

The MCAs accused Sang of trying to cover up the allegations. Led by Fred Kipkemboi (Kapsabet Town), they accused Sang of naming junior officers to probe their seniors. The ward representatives also claimed most of those being probed were close associates of the governor.

Speaker Joshua Kiptoo said he was confident the assembly team will conduct a thorough probe.

“The probe team should also be open to public input so that residents can participate in giving relevant information,” Kiptoo said.