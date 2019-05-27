Three parallel teams probe Sh280 million Nandi graft claims

• Governor Sang has already suspended three executives and 12 senior officers following claims of graft.
• The county assembly has formed an independent nine-member team to probe the claims and report to the house in 30 days. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is also conducting a parallel probe into the allegations.
Three parallel teams are now investigating the alleged loss of more than Sh280 million in Nandi county.
Governor Stephen Sang formed a team of county officials to probe the claims and give a report in 30 days. But MCAs dismissed the move, saying there was no way junior officers could investigate their seniors.
Two weeks ago, Sang suspended three executives and 12 senior officers over allegations of graft and formed the ad-hoc committee to probe the claims.
The three teams are also probing the loss of materials meant for building ECDC classrooms worth more than Sh150 million.
“We fully back the team formed by the governor to probe the matters in question and urge that other teams including the MCAs to fully support the county boss to achieve desired results,” community leader Ben Kiptarus said.
The MCAs accused Sang of trying to cover up the allegations. Led by Fred Kipkemboi (Kapsabet Town), they accused Sang of naming junior officers to probe their seniors. The ward representatives also claimed most of those being probed were close associates of the governor.
Speaker Joshua Kiptoo said he was confident the assembly team will conduct a thorough probe.
“The probe team should also be open to public input so that residents can participate in giving relevant information,” Kiptoo said.
Sang and the MCAs have often differed over corruption allegations. Two months ago, the ward representatives threatened to impeach 12 senior officers including six executives.
Ten officers have already been charged in court for the alleged theft of the ECDC classroom construction materials after some were recovered in their homes.
The materials were to be used in building 35 ECDC centers but went missing from the county stores.
CID officers last week recovered hundreds of iron sheets and cement belonging to the county but had been dumped in an institution.
“Governor Sang takes credit for being the one who reported all these issues to the DCI and there is no need for some people to seek cheap political mileage by undermining him,” Kiptarus said.
Sang has declared he will sack officers engaged in corruption. He said the county had taken numerous steps to seal loopholes including a requirement for strict verification by his office to ensure all supplies and procurement are done lawfully.
Senator Samson Cherargei has also asked the county administration to ensure public funds and resources are not wasted.
