Nandi MCAs pass motion to decentralise procurement to stem graft

Nandi MCAs have passed a motion to decentralise procurement functions to various departments to stem corruption and increase absorption of development funds.

MCAs said centralisation of procurement was the main impediment in speedy implementation of development projects which stood at only 10 per cent.

The quarterly report by the controller of budget faulted delays in the approval of procurement requests and payments to suppliers.

The motion which was tabled by nominated MCA Clara Chepkemei was unanimously adopted. The ward representatives said the procurement department was to blame for stalled projects.

The county has asked Finance executive Alfred Lagat to write to the accounting officers informing them of the new development.

Lagat will be required to appoint the heads of procurement in all the 10 departments. They officers will be under head of county supply chain Lawrence Tirop.

Speaker Joshua Kiptoo said the move was key in stemming the slow pace of development implementation.

Chepkumia MCA Wilson Sang said they expect speedy payments to suppliers to improve rate doing of business.

Many suppliers have shunned tenders with the county government because of nonpayment and sometimes refusal to pay even for completed projects and delivered supplies.

The assembly also wants the county government to disclose revenues generated from the 350-acre Kiborgok Tea Estate.

Terik MCA Osborn Komen said the estimates given were wanting.

Komen wants finance and agriculture committee to look int the matter.

The assembly noted that revenues had reduced and that urgent attention was needed, including sacking of "those sleeping on the job."

Edited by Peter Obuya