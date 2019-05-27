Livestock trade worsening cattle rustling in Kerio Valley – Tolgos

Booming livestock trade in the Kerio Valley has driven cattle rustling out of control, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has said.

Tolgos said cattle rustling was often taken as a cultural practice but has turned out to be an illegal business in which bandits are looking for cattle to sell.

“Cattle rustling has always been an activity to replenish stock from either side but it isn’t just that anymore. The bandits are now driven by the desire to steal and sell. There is the commercialisation of cattle rustling where wealthy businessmen finance raids among the pastoral communities,” Tolgos said.

His statement came following a week of retaliatory attacks that have caused serious insecurity concerns. Eight people, including a GSU officer have been killed in the last two weeks.

Tolgos said cattle rustling was a traditional practice among the Pokot and Marakwet communities but has been commercialised.

He spoke in Kitale, Trans Nzoia county at security meeting that brought together leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.