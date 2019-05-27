Drop 2022 politics, embrace peace — Women leaders

More than 30 women leaders from across the political divide have come out strongly to oppose premature 2022 politics and urge the citizens to embrace peace.

The women leaders under the group ‘Embrace Mashinani’ on Sunday held a peace rally in Kabarnet town and delivered relief food and Sh3 million cheque to feed hungry residents in Baringo county.

“It is high time leaders should shelve the fruitless 2022 politics and deal with the challenges facing the common citizens, the rest shall fall in place when the time comes” host woman representative Gladwel Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot urged Kenyan leaders to drop their political affiliations and support President Uhuru Kenyatta to accomplish his Big Four agenda.

“It is shameful for some leaders to continue putting the country in campaign mood even after the last elections while our people on the ground continue dying of hunger and insecurity,” she said.

The leaders also noted the rooted corruption menace which has robbed Kenyans their rights to an equitable share of resources.

“I want to confirm to you that we have lost many of our people on the ground due to hunger and insecurity and we blame it squarely on corruption and laxity by our leaders” Cheruiyot said.

Homa bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga said the handshake by President Uhuru and the ODM leader Raila Odinga has brought the country together after disputes experienced during the 2017 elections.