Buzeki to open CCM office in DP Ruto's Eldoret backyard

Keiyo elders have endorsed businessman-cum-politician Bundotich Kiprop aka Buzeki as their community's spokesman.

The last Keiyo spokesman was Nicholas Biwott who died in July 2017. He was arguably the most powerful man in former President Moi's presidency.

Buzeki told the elders at Kaptagat farm in Uasin Gishu county that his decision to join Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) was irreversible.

He said he would open a CCM office in Eldoret in two weeks' time. Eldoret is the backyard of DP William Ruto.

“After that, we will also move and open other offices all over as we build the party that will stand for the rights of the people,” said Buzeki.

His focus is to revamp the party founded and led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto in the region and nationally.

“My story with Jubilee is over. I cannot be a party that is full of dictatorship and the corruption that is ruining the country,” Buzeki, who in the last general elections vied for Uasin Gishu governor's seat as an independent candidate, said.

He lost to Jubilee's Jackson Mandago who he has accused of perpetrating tribalism and sidelining other communities resident in Uasin Gishu.

Buzeki said, “That is why people in this county are yearning for change and when I take over I will change that completely because this county belongs to all of us.”

The Keiyo occupy 30 per cent of Uasin Gishu county with the Nandi being the dominant community (about 45 per cent). The other communities are the Kikuyu and Luhya.

“The county is entrenched with nepotism and tribalism in the hiring of staff and allocation of resources to various wards. That is why residents want a change of the guard.”

The elders asked Buzeki to start marketing CCM ahead of 2022 elections and to vie for the governor's seat.

The elders were led by former Eldoret mayor, Joseph Lesiew.

“We haven’t seen any form of democracy in Jubilee and that is why we have given Buzeki the green light to spearhead a mass movement of the local residents in joining CCM,” Lesiew said.

Another elder, Yusuf Keitany, asked Kalenjins to support Buzeki in his fight for the rights of those who feel frustrated in Jubilee.