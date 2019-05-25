Lenku storms police station, releases suspects

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku on Thursday stormed Mashuuru police station and released 10 matatu operators who had been arrested for robbery with violence.

David Paale, Simon Parantai, Saitoti Sant, Hassan Mohammed, Patrick Silau, Lenkai Mpalelo, David Kipaiwa, James Kisimpol, Jonathan Sitat, and Benjamin Saningo were arrested on Monday 13.

Police said they were arrested at Mashuuru trading center after they robbed John Musyoki of Sh17,800 on May 14.

They were also charged with willfully and unlawfully damaging parts of a minibus belonging to Stephen Mwania.

Their lawyer, Koin Lompo managed to secure the release of the impounded vehicles from Kajiado law courts but police in Mashuuru refused to release the suspects until sh115,000 was paid to compensate Maina.

On Thursday, Lenku stormed the station and ordered that the suspects be released. All the impounded vehicles were also released. The vehicles belong to Sumaka and Nailepu saccos.

Lenku had initially met Kajiado county police commander Beatrice Gachago and county commissioner Joshua Nkantha to negotiate the release of the suspects and the vehicles.

“The police have agreed to release all the 18 vehicles impounded during a crackdown after the groups clashed,” Lenku later wrote on his Facebook page.

The matatu operators allegedly attacked Maina and his vehicle because he was charging low fares between Mashuuru and Nairobi. He reduced the fare to Sh500 from upwards of Sh700.

“We have been operating on this route for a long time with the troubles of a bad road. He cannot just come and take over the route without consulting us as saccos operating here,” an angry member of the saccos shouted.

Lenku said they agreed to engage in alternative dispute resolution to deal with the case in court.

He urged the matatu crews to adhere to regulations that govern the industry and desist from taking the law into their hands.

Edited by p .obuya