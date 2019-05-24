Caravan for welfare of animals in disaster

An animal rights agency on Thursday organised a caravan in Laikipia county to mobilise support for incorporating animal welfare in the country’s disaster risk management systems

The campaign led by World Animal Protection seeks to raise awareness among policymakers and leaders on the need to set aside funds to take care of animals during disasters.

The organisation wants an animal in disaster fund to facilitate swift care for animals facing disasters including diseases, floods, drought, landslides, fires among many more.

“It [the fund] will also facilitate the establishment of national and county animals emergency disaster plans, support training for specialised veterinary response and establish animal evacuation and holding facilities among others,” it said in a statement.

The three-day campaign will use the hashtags #DontForgetThem and #Usiwasahau on social media.

The organisation said that animal welfare deserves to be treated with priority and attention because they also face the same dangers as human beings.

The campaign is jointly supported by the national government (Department of Veterinary Services), the University of Nairobi, the county government of Laikipia and World Animal Protection.

(Edited by O. Owino)