You'll bite the dust again, ex-Bomet Governor Rutto told

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has been told to be careful how he relates with Deputy President William Ruto or prepare for political downfall.

A group of youths and former Bomet MCAs on Wednesday cautioned the Chama cha Mashinani leader that his political comeback in 2022 will fail if he continues being anti-DP.

They said they are aware of Rutto's intention to work with anti-DP politicians in Rift Valley to undermine Ruto and scuttle his State House ambitions.

Former Kembu Ward Rep Julius Korir said the Deputy President remains the de facto leader of the Kalenjin and any move to challenge him will not succeed.

He criticised Rutto for combining forces with some politicians to rejuvenate CCM and divide the Kalenjin votes.

Last Sunday Rutto hosted CCM delegates from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Trans Nzoia. He has denied that the gathering was an anti-Ruto.

Korir appealed to the former governor to consider folding up CCM and joining Jubilee since it is his only guarantee to win a political seat in 2022. He said Jubilee is the widely accepted party in the region.

"Just like some politicians who decided to run on other parties during the 2017 General Election and lost… Rutto will suffer the same fate in 2022 if he continues going against the wishes of the community," he said.

Youth leader Nicholas Rono said he was disappointed in leaders who are dividing the community by attacking the DP and forming small parties.

He cited the case of former Uasin Gishu governor aspirant Zedekiah Buzeki, who ditched Jubilee for CCM, saying the politician's defection is a mission in futility.

“Any politician out to break the unity of the Kalenjin community through the formation of other political outfits will not succeed… We have seen many of them; they will all go into political oblivion after 2022," he said.

Some key critics of the DP in the Rift Valley are said to be warming up to the CCM.

Edited by P Wanambisi