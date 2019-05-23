Prison faulted for delaying murder suspect's mental test

A man accused of killing his fiancée four months ago in Kapsoya estate has not been taken for a mental test a month after the High Court in Eldoret gave the directive.

Justice Stephen Githinji has put the prison’s authority to task for the delay.

The judge had ordered that David Siloba, 37, be taken to Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi to undergo a mental exam.

When the matter came up for mention yesterday, he said it is wrong to keep holding the suspect at the Eldoret Prison as this is delaying the justice system.

“I gave directives on April 4 to have the suspect taken to Mathari hospital to determine whether he is fit to stand trial but to my surprise, the prison management is yet to comply with my orders," Githinji said.

Prisons officer Jared Juma said it is only Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogalo who can authorise the transportation of the suspect from the Eldoret prison to Nairobi for mental tests. He said they had written to the Commissioner General, but he has not responded and that is why the suspect has not been taken for the test.

Juma said the Commissioner General is supposed to write back with instructions on when to transport the suspect to the hospital after a bed has been identified.

Siloba is accused of killing his fiancé Fiona Kisuya before stuffing her body into a water tank in the compound of their rental house.

The mention of the case is May 29.