Three students arrested over suspected arson at Tengecha Boys

Three students of Tengecha Boys High School have been arrested following the burning of a dormitory at the school on Monday morning.

The fire razed the dormitory forcing the board of management to indefinitely close the school. No student was injured.

Bureti subcounty police boss Augustine Kamaria said the students will help with investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

"We have arrested the students for interrogation. They are being held at Litein police station and might be taken to court later," Kamaria said.

Board of management chairman Joshua Korir announced the closure of the school after a five-hour meeting with board members and security agencies.

He said the move was meant to ease tension and create room to rebuild the dormitory.

Mattresses and property belonging to students were lost in the fire.

Witnesses said the fire started at about 5 am Monday morning. The dormitory housed 120 students. The students were in their classrooms for morning studies at the time.

Firefighters from Kericho town arrived to find students and residents had put out the fire.

Bureti DCI boss Stephen ole Tanki said the cause will be established after investigations.

"We don't know yet what caused the fire but we have begun investigations over the incident," Tangi said.

He asked parents to remain calm as the probe continues.

The school had another fire incident in 2016 when a three-storey dormitory was razed. it has since been rebuilt. Then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi visited the school following the fire.

