Lake Nakuru 100-day recovery begins

The Kenya Wildlife Service has started a 100-day restoration of Lake Nakuru National Park.

The park faces problems including pollution, human-wildlife conflict, farming, dumping of solid waste and untreated sewage.

The park is also overpopulated with more than 5,000 buffaloes against a capacity of 1,000.

An advance team of scientists and experts was sent to the park two weeks ago ahead of the launch of the initiative on Friday by the new KWS director general, Brig (Rtd) John Waweru.

The team will begin a rapid response initiative to address the roads, broad biodiversity research, pollution, infrastructure recovery, reduced visits, migration of flamingoes, overpopulation of buffaloes, flooding and staff welfare.

Scientist Jackson Raini who is the Flamingo Lakes Conservation Network CEO attributed threats to the park to human activity.

“There has been increased organic pollution due to urbanisation. Degradation of lakes has adversely affected water quality, productivity and biodiversity. This affects their abilities to support life,” Raini said.

He said some measures needed include relocation of the sewage treatment plant at the border of the park and proper utilisation of its laboratory facility.

Residents have said that the park risks losing its status as a UNESCO heritage site if urgent protective measures are not put in place.

“The park lacks proper waste management systems and a lot of waste is directed into the lake, affecting wildlife,” Nakuru Tourism Association chairman John Mwangi said.

Residents said farming around the lake leads to siltation of the lake due to soil erosion. Chemical fertilisers and pesticides also seep into the ground and into the lake.

The park is home to 13 globally threatened bird species and some of the world's highest bird diversities, UNESCO said.

Flamingos that once were synonymous with Lake Nakuru have moved to Lake Bogoria and Lake Elementaita.

Researchers have blamed their flight on increased alkalinity in Lake Nakuru and pollution, among other factors.

Mwangi said law enforcement must complement conservation and more resources are needed to save Nakuru and other lakes.

